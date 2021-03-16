NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Any Tennessean who wants a vaccine should be able to get it before May 1, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday.

Piercey made the announcement at a press conference at the Music City Center after touring Metro Public Health Department’s vaccine site where thousands of people get the vaccine each week.

Piercey said the problem she’s seeing in Middle Tennessee, and especially in urban areas, that people seem to want the vaccine. In the rural counties, that’s often not the case.

Tennessee is in the bottom five for vaccines per capita compared to other states.

Piercey said a couple of things are to blame for the low number of vaccinations. She said focusing on the elderly and at-risk populations slowed the vaccination process. Then the snowstorm brought vaccinations to a screeching halt in most of the state for a week.

Now people in rural areas are opting out of taking the vaccine. In rural West Tennessee less than 20% of the vaccine appointments are filled.

“We understand that people don’t trust the government and we understand that there’s sometimes questions about vaccines that they don’t get sufficient answers to, but when they see family and friends get vaccinated, they think, ‘OK, I can do this,’” Piercey said.

The health commissioner said about 80% of the state’s vaccine appointments are filled in Middle Tennessee and the number drops to 50% in East Tennessee.

Piercey said people of color, people with low incomes and rural conservatives are less likely to trust the government and the vaccine.

She said the best way to combat this is for people to see the people they know, love and trust getting vaccinated.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, go tell your family and friends. This is the one time I do encourage selfies and putting it on social media,” Piercey said. “They have a great selfie booth here. That’s what we need to do is be convincing our friends and families this is the right thing do to for our community as well as our personal lives.”

Around 10,000 people will be vaccinated this weekend at Nissan Stadium during a mass vaccination event.