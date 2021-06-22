NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci called it “the greatest threat” to the country’s efforts to eliminate the virus.
So far 19 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Tennessee.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the variant was first identified in India, but it is spreading quickly to Tennessee communities.
“It seems to go from person to person much faster,” Jahangir said. “People in Memphis and other locations around our region are starting to see that increase.”
Currently there are no cases reported in Davidson County.
Studies suggest the Delta variant is 60% more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.
Health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated.
“The reason it gives viruses the ability to mutate is because there are hosts available and when there are hosts available, then people aren’t vaccinated,” Jahangir said.
Statewide 36.6% of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated while 44.5% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated.
Health leaders said they are seeing younger people contract the virus because they’re not getting vaccinated.
“The number of people dying, the average age has dropped from the mid-70s down to 60 years old,” Jahangir said. “We’re starting to see more younger and younger people die and more younger and younger people becoming infected.”
