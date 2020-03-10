Former News4 photographer Kevin Canady isn't that worried about Covid-19.
In fact, he was at the Nashville Farmer's Market surrounded by people booking flights.
"We're looking for cheap, healthy flights," said Canady.
Meanwhile, many others are starting to panic.
There's been a run on things like hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
Events are getting cancelled and people are staying home.
"Because it sort of permeates people's lives, as far as, 'Where is this going? What's happening,'" said family therapist Jack Justice.
Justice calls the Coronavirus insidious.
He said, as people learn of more and more cases closer and closer to home,
they're starting to feel unsafe and overwhelmed.
"That can create a paralysis where they're so afraid they cant function, so they kind of begin to stay at home. They disconnect from friends. They start with substance abuse, anything to kind of cope with the flooding of their emotions," said Justice.
Justice said it's ok to feel anxiety, just be healthy about it.
His advice: watch the news, but don't obsess over it.
"Think it through. Do the research. See where it's going and put kind of a healthy boundary, a healthy cautiousness instead of a fear or a panic," said Justice.
