NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Prescription medication can be expensive, even with insurance, and now some people are choosing potentially dangerous alternatives that they can buy online to save money.
Recently, the Tennessee Poison Center received a call from a woman who has been taking fish antibiotics to try and treat a self-diagnosed infection. That woman had to be taken to the emergency room for an intestinal infection.
“The reason they’re so harmful is that they’re not regulated by the FDA," Tennessee Poison Center medical director Rebecca Bruccoleri said. "The bottle may say amoxicillin but the purchaser actually has no idea what’s in it. In addition you don’t know what added ingredients are there and so patients can have negative effects.”
Bruccoleri says not only are these fish medications not regulated by the FDA, they can be harmful if you don't actually have an infection.
"That leads to increased antibiotic resistance," Bruccoleri, said. "Why that’s so dangerous is that if we have increased antibiotic resistance, eventually antibiotics won’t work for the infections that we really need them to.”
People have been taking fish antibiotics like amoxicillin which you can find online for as cheap as $7.
For infections Bruccoleri says you really need to see a physician and receive human medication.
