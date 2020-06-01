NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The demonstrations over the weekend brought thousands to downtown Nashville and health officials say there will most likely be a spike in COVID-19 cases because of it.
Many people did not wear masks during this weekend’s protests and demonstrations.
“Lots of people getting together for prolonged periods of time and they’re cheering, they’re chanting and they’re shouting,” Dr. William Shaffner, who is an Infectious Disease doctor with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
Dr. Schaffner said even though they were outside, people are now at an even higher risk of getting sick.
“I went out because I wanted to be a part of this,” 74-year-old Betty Hardy-Hines said.
It was a risk Hines was willing to take for what she believes in.
“If I die tomorrow, I know it was in my own heart and spirit I did the right thing,” Hines said.
Hines said she wore a mask and did her best to keep her distance.
Doctors said if she were to develop any symptoms, they would likely appear between one and two weeks, including fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath.
If you start experiencing any of those symptoms, doctors said you want to go and get tested. Even if you don’t feel sick but you’re worried, get tested anyway and anyone can do that at any of the testing locations throughout Nashville.
“That sort of exposure being in a demonstration is certainly a reasonable reason to go get tested,” Schaffner said.
You can also wear a mask at home. By adding an extra layer of protection, you don’t have to worry about getting your family sick in the meantime.
