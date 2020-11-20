Nissan Stadium assessment center
 

Lines at the Nissan Stadium COVID-19 assessment center on Friday, Nov. 20.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health officials are asking residents to check before heading to COVID-19 testing sites in Nashville on Friday.

Nashville's Emergency Operations Center tweeted that there are "higher than usual wait time for testing at Nissan Stadium location." 

They reminded people to check out one of the two other Metro testing sites. Those sites are located at: 

  • Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Avenue North 
  • Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike 

Those sites are open until 2 p.m.

 

