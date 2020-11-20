NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health officials are asking residents to check before heading to COVID-19 testing sites in Nashville on Friday.
Nashville's Emergency Operations Center tweeted that there are "higher than usual wait time for testing at Nissan Stadium location."
They reminded people to check out one of the two other Metro testing sites. Those sites are located at:
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Avenue North
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike
Those sites are open until 2 p.m.
