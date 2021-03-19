Health officials prepare for Saturday's mass vaccination

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday, a mass vaccination event is planned at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"We're excited it's going to be a great day tomorrow," Rachel Franklin said.

In less than 24 hours, a significant move by the Metro Health Department as Nissan Stadium will become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

"We're looking at 200 cars every 15 minutes," Franklin said.

All 10,000 appointments have been filled, according to Metro Health and their volunteers are ready and prepared.

"We asked those volunteers for tomorrow, for anyone who can be here today at 9 am to get here and do some orientation and walk through the process," Franklin said.

More than 700 volunteers will help. Some will have a medical background; others will help with logistics.

"We're just hoping to empower all of our volunteers to be able to make tomorrow's events great," Franklin said.

The Metro Health Department asks people to show up as close to their appointment time and carpool, if possible.

"We're asking folks to carpool where they can if there's more than one person in the car with different appointment times, as long as one person in that car has an appointment time for that time then everyone can get a shot then," Franklin said.

Traffic Pattern from Metro Police Vehicles will enter Nissan Stadium's Lot A from Woodland Street. The preferred interstate exit for vehicles coming from the north will be the I-24 North 1st Street exit. The preferred exit for vehicles coming from the south will be the I-24 James Robertson Parkway exit. Message boards will be in place just prior to both exits.

Vehicles arriving via Shelby Avenue can use Victory Lane to Titans Way and go around the stadium to get to Woodland Street.

All vehicles will exit the stadium lot after a 15-minute post-vaccination observation/recovery period on Interstate Drive and will be directed to Shelby Avenue.

Officers will be operating the traffic signals from control boxes to help vehicle flow.

Road Closures from Metro Police South 2nd Street between Woodland Street & Victory Lane;

Russell Street between S. 1st Street & Interstate Drive;

No Northbound Traffic allowed on Interstate Drive from Shelby Avenue.

Metro officials announced on Thursday that local musicians will be performing during the day-long mass vaccination event on Saturday.

They say those following musicians are scheduled to perform: