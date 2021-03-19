Health officials prepare for Saturday's mass vaccination

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday, a mass vaccination event is planned at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"We're excited it's going to be a great day tomorrow," Rachel Franklin said.
In less than 24 hours, a significant move by the Metro Health Department as Nissan Stadium will become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
"We're looking at 200 cars every 15 minutes," Franklin said.
All 10,000 appointments have been filled, according to Metro Health and their volunteers are ready and prepared.
All appointments have been filled for a mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium planned for later this month.
"We asked those volunteers for tomorrow, for anyone who can be here today at 9 am to get here and do some orientation and walk through the process," Franklin said.
More than 700 volunteers will help. Some will have a medical background; others will help with logistics.
"We're just hoping to empower all of our volunteers to be able to make tomorrow's events great," Franklin said.
Nashville is two days away from a mass vaccination site at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The Metro Health Department asks people to show up as close to their appointment time and carpool, if possible.
"We're asking folks to carpool where they can if there's more than one person in the car with different appointment times, as long as one person in that car has an appointment time for that time then everyone can get a shot then," Franklin said.
Metro officials announced on Thursday that local musicians will be performing during the day-long mass vaccination event on Saturday.
They say those following musicians are scheduled to perform:
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. - The Revelries
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Les Kerr
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. - Molly Tuttle
- 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Damien Horne
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hands On Nashville is looking for medical volunteers to help out at this Saturday's mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.