NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials in Nashville no longer require people to wear masks outdoors.
Nashville Health tweeted on Friday afternoon that masks are still required in indoor settings. They continued to strongly recommend masks when social distancing is not possible, indoors or outdoors.
Nashville’s mask mandate has been updated and these are the major changes to it. You can find the full order at https://t.co/LEFI8p3Ne7 under the “Public Health Orders” tab. pic.twitter.com/QHquVMKus0— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) April 9, 2021
News 4 talked with the Chairman of Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir on Thursday night about going outside without masks shortly.
"Well, a little bit of under-reported news today, the mask mandate was slightly amended, I believe today," Jahangir said. "We highly recommend wearing it outside. It's still mandated indoors. and so we're already loosening that up."
Jahangir said he hopes the move will help people feel more comfortable and help with law enforcement. Police can now focus on other matters outside.
Jahangir added that as more people are vaccinated, one of the last steps will be to remove masks completely.
Alexandra Adams is covering this story and will have more on News 4 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.