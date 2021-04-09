Updates to Mask Mandate in Nashville
@NashvilleHealth

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials in Nashville no longer require people to wear masks outdoors.

Nashville Health tweeted on Friday afternoon that masks are still required in indoor settings. They continued to strongly recommend masks when social distancing is not possible, indoors or outdoors.

News 4 talked with the Chairman of Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir on Thursday night about going outside without masks shortly.

"Well, a little bit of under-reported news today, the mask mandate was slightly amended, I believe today," Jahangir said. "We highly recommend wearing it outside. It's still mandated indoors. and so we're already loosening that up."

Jahangir said he hopes the move will help people feel more comfortable and help with law enforcement. Police can now focus on other matters outside.

Right now, Nashville could ease some more COVID-19 restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

Jahangir added that as more people are vaccinated, one of the last steps will be to remove masks completely.

Alexandra Adams is covering this story and will have more on News 4 at 4 p.m. 

Local Coronavirus Coverage
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.