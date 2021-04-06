NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are working with dozens of organizations to get homeless people in Nashville 100 percent access to the COVID vaccine.
Officials with the Metro Public Health Department, Neighborhood Health, and Saint Thomas Health will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to people in various encampments throughout Metro.
These operations started last Friday at the Nashville Fairgrounds, where authorities vaccinated 45 residents of the emergency shelter.
People in these encampments will not need to make an appointment but provide "onsite vaccinations at larger encampments" such as Centennial Park and Green Street Church.
Officials with Neighborhood Health will also perform subsequent "second pass" vaccination events at most of these locations to ensure all willing individuals can get vaccinated.
Anyone who suffers side effects from the shot will receive follow-up care and walk into the downtown clinic on Drexel Street.
The following organizations are helping with the outreach initiative:
- Colby’s Army
- Community Care Fellowship
- The Contributor
- Crescent Community Health
- The Little Pantry That Could
- Mental Health Coop
- Metro Homeless Impact Division /Metro Social Services
- Metro Public Health Department
- Nashville Rescue Mission
- Nashville Street Project
- Neighborhood Health
- Oasis Center
- Open Table Nashville
- Park Center
- People Loving Nashville
- Room in the Inn
- Saint Thomas Health/Ascension
- Shower the People
- ShowerUp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.