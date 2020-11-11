NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID cases continue to spread throughout Nashville, the city has a strategy to stop the spread of the virus, contact tracing.
On Wednesday, Metro Heath reported 252 new infections and on Tuesday, there were 635.
Nashville’s strategy to stop the spread includes identifying the contacts of people who tested positive and isolating them if they test positive. The process is called contact tracing.
If someone tests positive, the Metro Health Department asks them who that individual has been around lately. With an increasing number of cases and the economy back open, it has been harder to track cases.
Back in June, Dr Anthony Fauci talked about how hard it is to track where the infections are coming from.
“It’s very difficult to make that work under those circumstances,” Fauci said.
Contact tracing is a key, but can it still work when there are more 600 new infections in a day. That happened in Metro twice this week.
News 4 asked Dr. Michael Caldwell of the Metro Health department.
“So, we’re making improvements every week,” he said.
Metro adopted a new system a few weeks ago. Now, they text a person if they test positive, in addition to reaching out by phone and email. So far, the city said it’s used the new texting system about 1,000 times and they are pleased with the results.
They’ve also hired a new chief epidemiologist.
“We’ve added new contact tracers with new language skills,” Caldwell said.
They’re contracting with a private vendor when they need help with the workload.
According to the company Test and Trace, its website said contact tracing works best if they employ five to ten contact tracers per positive test.
“It’s imperfect to be sure, but globally it’s recognized as an important tool, hard as it may be,” Mayor John Cooper told News 4 previously.
