NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Coronavirus is causing a lot of fear, especially after Centers for Disease Control officials issued a warning for Americans that the virus could spread to pandemic levels.
Tuesday, the longest serving IOC member said the committee has three months to decide if the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be cancelled, according to a report from NBC.
Health officials around the world are working on a vaccine, however officials say it could take months to over a year for it to be ready on large scale.
Currently U.S. officials are holding clinical trials on a vaccine that was also tested on Ebola and SARS.
Vanderbilt University doctors in Nashville have also been testing vaccines and researching Novel Coronavirus.
“We are working to identify compounds that could be used to block this stage right here,” Dr. Mark Denison told News4 in an interview describing how a vaccine are trying to stop the replication of the virus.
According to Dr. Denison, the scariest part of the virus is not knowing how strong it actually is.
“This is more like being in tornado alley there's a probability, its a low probability and when it comes down the road we don't know if its an F1 or F5 but if its coming down the road then we need to be preparing for it.”
The CDC said everyone should be prepared.
According to the World Health Organization, China has done a lot to plateau the spread of Coronavirus and the number impacted.
"What was a, you know, a rapidly escalating outbreak, has plateaued and then come down faster than one would have expected, if we had looked at the natural dynamics of an outbreak like this,” said Dr. Bruce Aylward with World Health Org China Team.
Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from Coronavirus at this time is to continue basic health practices like washing hands and cleaning surfaces and staying away from others who are sick.
