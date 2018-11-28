NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed one case of tuberculosis has been reported at a Nashville high school.
A letter has been sent out to parents and students at Cane Ridge High School.
An informational meeting will be held at Cane Ridge High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
