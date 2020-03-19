Health officials are urging people to help decrease the number of coronavirus cases by “flattening the curve.”
News4 spoke with the director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. David Aronoff.
Dr. Aronoff said people have to do their part and practice social distancing to help reduce the number of cases.
“People can have a tendency to think I’m healthy, it doesn’t involve me. My little part doesn’t make a difference. But the reality is public health it’s very much about individual actions and behaviors.”
Aronoff said the reducing the number of cases is imperative so healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed with patients.
A significant portion of those are going to get sick enough to require healthcare at a facility like a hospital. You could imagine if everyone presents at the same time or in a very short amount of time the healthcare system could get overwhelmed.”
Health officials continue to advise people to practice social distancing, limiting your time outside of your home, and washing your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.