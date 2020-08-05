Health officials: 6-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19.  

 NIAID-RML

MADISON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old girl has died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health officials. 

The unidentified child is one of the 19 deaths in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

As of Tuesday, in the state of Tennessee, there have four deaths between the ages of newborn to 10 years old. 

To learn more about the cases being handled by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, click here. 

 

