Health officials: 6-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old girl has died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
The unidentified child is one of the 19 deaths in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
As of Tuesday, in the state of Tennessee, there have four deaths between the ages of newborn to 10 years old.
To learn more about the cases being handled by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.