NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new report released by Stanford University School of Medicine suggests teens who vape are seven times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who don’t.
“We know that by using these products you are increasing your risks of viral infections and given the current pandemic it makes things a little it scarier,” said Dr. Jacob Kaslow, pediatric pulmonary fellow at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The study surveyed 4,351 young people ages 13 to 24 across the United States.
“We have to take this with a grain of salt, this was great study but this was self-reported. Patients or young adults who have ever used e-cigarettes or traditional tobacco were about seven times more likely to be tested positive for COVID. If you used in the last 30 days it was about the same thing,” said Dr. Kaslow.
Doctors say that health issues that stem from vaping overlap with symptoms of COVID-19.
“It makes it a little bit harder for use to tease out what is the reason you are coming in with the breathing problems, with the cough, with the gi problems, headache, fever,” said Dr. Kaslow.
Doctors are sending a familar warning to both parents and young people.
“Now more than ever parents should be having the conversation about the dangers of not just smoking, but electronic cigarettes as well. Any adolescent, any teen who is using an electronic cigarette should quit as soon as they can.”
The CDC does not list e-cigarette use as a medical condition that increases risk for severe COVID-19 infections.
