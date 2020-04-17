Coronavirus cell
AP

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health inspectors have now visited over 300 Nashville locations on COVID-19 related complaints since April 1. 

Health officials also say they have closed 23 businesses, however, not a single citation has been written yet. 

The Metro Health Department has asked 23 stores who thought they were essential to the public to go curbside if possible. A Metro Health Department spokesman told News4 the health department is also continuing to monitor big garden stores to make sure crowd sizes are being controlled. 

If you go to the grocery store and see a lot of people not wearing masks, remember, the CDC suggests wearing a mask but it is not required by the city. 

 

