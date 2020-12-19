NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With thousands of adults now receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, there's testing that needs to be done so that it can also be used for children.
The vaccine is currently approved for people ages 16 and older but many doctors say we can not get out of the pandemic until children can also get vaccinated.
They want to see vaccine trials on children under the age of 12, including toddlers and infants.
"I think it's really important. We know kids are getting COVID and we know a small number of them are going to get really sick. Vaccinating kids will have some benefit to them," Dr. Kris Bryant, an infectious disease specialist, said.
Health experts tell us it's going to take some time to conduct trials involving children and gather that research.
