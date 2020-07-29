NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department and Nashville’s planning committee on how to safely reopen schools is recommending that Davidson County schools forego any in-person interscholastic sports or extracurricular activities until at least Labor Day.
The letter, signed by Dr. Adrienne Battle, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director of Schools, Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, R. Todd Dickson, Chair of the Nashville Charter School Collaborative and Founder and CEO at Valor Collegiate Academies, and Brad Gioia, Headmaster at Montgomery Bell Academy and President of the Independent School of Nashville, asked that “you commit your school to not holding any in-person interscholastic sports and extracurricular activities until at least Labor Day, and resume only if the key metrics for the roadmap to reopen Nashville are improved and stable.”
Metro Schools shared the letter and said it would abide by the request with no activities before Sept. 8. Practice can continue in all sports at this time as allowed before Gov. Bill Lee issued the executive order on contact sports.
Lee's executive order will allow high school football and girls soccer contests to begin on time next week with teams allowed to play a full schedule.
“A great deal of planning has been conducted in order to cohort students and minimize disruptions to the educational process when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19,” the letter read. “One concern among school and health leaders is the unintentional spread of OCVID-19 that may occur between schools when students for one school participate in interscholastic sports or extracurricular activities at another school. These activities are an important part of the school experience, but in the current situation, we should focus on minimizing the spread of the virus and ensuring that school can continue.”
The letter states that sports and extracurricular activities can resume after Labor Day if “the key metrics for the roadmap to reopen Nashville are improved and stable, and there have been no obvious increased incidence of transmission from these types of activities in other school districts. This commitment will minimize the contact of students across schools and minimize the spread of the virus among students, staff and spectators.”
Nashville and Davidson County are currently in a modified Phase Two on Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville.
TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said schools that do not play scheduled contests will not receive a loss. Schools that are able to play would receive a win for seeding purposes.
An update on sports: On advice of the Metropolitan Public Health Department, Metro Schools will delay interscholastic high school sports competitions until at least Labor Day. Games/competitions shall not occur until at least September 8, 2020. 1/ pic.twitter.com/go79SJubdy— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 29, 2020
At this point, every fall sport may continue conditioning and non-contact skills workouts as they have been the past few weeks consistent with the MNPS Interscholastic Sports Activities Guide. 2/ pic.twitter.com/CCadQw9fRd— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 29, 2020
The MNPS Interscholastic Sports Activities Guide continues to be in effect for the rest of this week and the week of August 3 through August 7 3/3 pic.twitter.com/jVXkksjTCK— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 29, 2020
