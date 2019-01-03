NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 140 people have so far received free vaccinations for Hepatitis A, after dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Rivergate where one employee tested positive for Hepatitis A.
Brian Todd with Metro Health Department said the end-of-day total was 143 people on Thursday.
Vaccinations will continue to be offered for FREE at the Lentz Health Center until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Vaccinations will also be offered Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Outback Steakhouse and the Metro Health Department are urging all customers and employees that had been at the restaurant between December 22 and December 24 to get vaccinated. Outback said all employees will be required to be vaccinated before they can return to work.
The infected employee only worked at the Rivergate location, and no other Outback Steakhouse locations in Middle Tennessee are affected by this.
Hepatitis A symptoms are not immediate, and can occur weeks after infection. Metro Public Health advises those who may have come into contact to get vaccinated now.
