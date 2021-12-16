CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed that they have a case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Hamilton County.
The Hamilton County Health Department confirms the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Hamilton County.COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple locations throughout the week for ages 5+. To find a vaccination site, visit https://t.co/Ms3B7Co71Q or call 423-209-8383. pic.twitter.com/uVB2V493M0— Hamilton County Health Department - Tennessee (@HamiltonHealth) December 16, 2021
The announcement comes after two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant were reported in Shelby County on Saturday.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Shelby County Health Department reported two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the county Saturday.
The Tennessee Department of Health has made COVID-19 Vaccines available to all Tennesseans 12+ in all 95 counties. To find a vaccination site, click here.
