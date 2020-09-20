NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It was a big day for the Tennessee Titans who won their first home game this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, most people watching from home.
However, in a few weeks thousand of fans will be returning to Nissan Stadium.
Metro Nashville Health Department officials inspected the stadium on Sunday as well, ensuring the stadium would be ready for visitors to return with its COVID-19 safety guidance.
"I guess its just the environment you can watch the game just fine but just being around everybody its amazing," said local Titans fan Vanessa Ahamada.
Titans fans are on a high after the teams second win, many wishing they could be back inside Nissan Stadium to cheer the team.
"I really hope he takes me to the game cause I'm poor," joked Savy Corsino to his friend.
"What we saw was a lot of social distancing. I think its time for us to take this step forward," said Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of Metro Nashville Health Department.
Dr. Caldwell toured the stadium with other officials checking on the "Safe Stadium Plan."
"That's the only way we learn is by bringing people in. See what works well how we can improve and every time we’ll do a little better," said Dr. Caldwell. "One of the first is to look where we think people might be at those choke points where they'll be gathering."
To make this plan work, Dr. Caldwell says social distancing is the key and that includes how people get in and out of the stadium and even around concession stands.
"We understand they're going to have all of the concession stands open where fans are so they can minimize lines," he continued.
Only 7 thousand fans will allowed at the October 4th game, that's just 10 percent capacity. Dr. Caldwell says the next step will be looking at how security will help fans get to and from their seats before the game and ensures everyone is following all the guidelines, especially wearing a mask.
"I think its going to be really successful," said Dr. Caldwell. "We think this is a park like setting people are going to wearing their masks socially distanced."
"I think everyone wants to watch football so bad everything will go smoothly everyone will comply with the standard," said Titans fan Logan Doris.
Dr. Caldwell told NEWS4 for those going to the game, even if people feel they are already socially distancing inside, its important to keep masks on at all times and follow the rules. He said the plans to get people in to see the Titans are similar to plans to get others back into Nashville Soccer and the Ryman Auditorium and other venues.
