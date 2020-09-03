NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Health Department is changing the way they share data on COVID-19 cases in the state.
This new format will begin on Thursday that will "reflect a change in how active cases are calculated and a correction in county of residence for some cases," according to the governor's office.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said this new format will "help support rapid public health actions in Tennessee communities."
“We also want to promote data transparency and help Tennesseans understand the reason case counts for some counties will change as we correct information based on their addresses," Piercey said in a statement on Thursday.
Senior administration official told News 4 the state were counting someone with COVID-19 will be considered recovered after a 21-day period.
However, the state will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. Going forward, the state said "people, who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date," will be considered "Inactive/Recovered” cases.
This change will align the state with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days.
So, every county will have a noticeable drop in case count because of this 21 to 14-day change. There will be an increase in recovered cases. Also, they’re adding the word “inactive” (noninfectious) to recovered because they feel it’s more honest.
Another change residents will see is in the county case count. The Tennessee Health Department adjust 1,700 cases that were assigned to the wrong county, "which they were originally assigned does not correspond correctly to their street addresses."
"This can occur in laboratory reports because some lab systems automatically assign county location based on the patient’s ZIP code, which may be incorrect if the ZIP code straddles county lines," the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.
These case corrections will happen at once and will "result in case count changes for some counties," the governor's office.
They are adding “county data snapshots” to the department of health website, "which will include case counts, hospitalizations, testing and more for each county." To access this information, click here.
The county health departments in the state will help to offer free COVID-19 testing. To find health department locations and contact information, click here.
