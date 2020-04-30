NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are recommending people in Nashville to wear cloth face coverings or masks while in public.
This new recommendation was part of Public Health Order 4 approved by Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cloth facial coverings and masks are helpful in limiting the spread of the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, especially for those who are infected with virus but do not exhibit symptoms.
Public Health Order 4 directs businesses and facilities open to the public to place signage at all entrances, asking the public to wear a cloth facial covering.
The order also instructs people in public to wear cloth face coverings or masks. The mask should cover the mouth and nose of the wearer when in public settings.
N95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers or other medical first responders, as recommended by the CDC.
The Metro Public Health Department will use all available enforcement options to ensure compliance with the order.
Public Health Order 4 goes into effect on Friday and remains in effect until May 31, unless otherwise extended.
The full Order can be found here.
