SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are reporting a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at another Tyson plant.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the newest cluster of positive cases is at the plant in Shelbyvile. The announcement was made during the Wednesday afternoon daily press briefing.
This recent cluster comes after Metro health officials said 90 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Metro Public Health Department estimates among the employees who tested positive that 60 reside in Davidson County and 30 reside in other counties.
Metro Public Health conducted contact tracing among the confirmed cases of Davidson County residents. Plant employees who are residents of other counties will be monitored by the health departments where they live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.