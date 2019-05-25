MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of American flags are on display as a reminder of the sacrifices of our service men and women.
Each of the 850 flags in The Healing Field represents a military member. Each flag has its own story.
The family of Marine Lance Cpl. James Daniel Hirlston visits the display every year. Hirlston was killed while fighting in Iraq in 2006.
They come to honor Hirlston and to make sure he and other fallen heroes are never forgotten.
“I don’t want these people to be forgotten because they’re giving up a lot to serve,” said James Hirlston. “These people are protecting us, everybody, ,and our rights and our freedoms. They gave everything for us, so they should be remembered, and this is a good way to remember them. It’s not just for one day out of the year, they should be remembered year round.”
The flags are located at the First Methodist Church on West Thompson Lane and will be on display until the end of the day on Monday.
