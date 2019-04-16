NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chase Rice, Brett Young, Hunter Hayes and Cody Johnson are the headline performers at the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater during the CMA Fest in June.
The Country Music Association announced the lineup on Tuesday.
Rice headlines performances on Thursday, June 6 and will be joined by Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Adam Craig, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, King Calaway, LOCASH and Runaway June.
Young is the headliner on Friday, June 7. He will be joined by Bailey Bryan, Jordan Davis, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Jillian Jacqueline and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Hayes and Johnson are co-headliners on Saturday, June 8. They will be joined by Ingrid Andress, Tucker Beathard and Ashley McBryde.
“We are excited for the Ascend Amphitheater performances to return for a third straight year with a stellar lineup and are thrilled to offer an additional nightly concert series to festival goers as well as our local Nashville fanbase during CMA Fest,” said Damon Whiteside, CMA Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release.
Performances begin each night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required for entry with three-day reserved tickets selling for $66, single-day reserved for $25 each night and single-day lawn selling for $10 per night. Tickets are available beginning Friday at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com.
