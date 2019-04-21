The stage is set for the NFL draft Nashville debut.
In just four days people will pack lower Broadway for the event, but they will need to go through security screenings to get to certain areas.
“We’re from Boston, if anybody knows about it we do,” Nashville visitor Beth Burns said. “You’ve got to check every bag to make sure, you’ve got to be cautious.”
The NFL put out lists of prohibited items for the Draft Main Stage area and the NFL Draft Experience at Nissan Stadium.
“You can never be too safe in today’s world,” Hermitage resident Bard Jordan said.
Fans near the Main Stage will need to pack items into small bags, not much smaller than your hand or in a clear bag. Some of those clear bags are already being sold at some downtown businesses.
“The thought that everybody’s on the same page and nobody’s one up on somebody I think does create a better sense of security,” Jordan said.
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said last week, there will be 400 officers within the draft footprint every day, some of them in plain clothes and others in uniform. Most will be working overtime, so they don't have to take the regularly scheduled officers away from patrolling Nashville's neighborhoods.
“Extended security measures as Nashville always does for any event that comes to town, you’re definitely safe in Metro’s hands,” Nashville resident Ryber Ali said.
