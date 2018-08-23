NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands of fans will be at Vanderbilt Stadium for the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert on Thursday night.
The couple's "On the Run II" tour kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Drivers in the area are being warned to expect big delays leading up to the concert. Additional police officers will be staffed around campus to help with traffic flow.
Below are some traffic and parking changes that could affect your commute to the university or medical center:
- Jess Neely Drive - Periodic lane/road closures from Natchez Trace to 25th Avenue South through Friday
- Natchez Trace - Periodic lane/road closures from Children’s Way to Kensington Place through Friday
- Staff members who usually park in the N Lot after 5 p.m. will be asked to park in alternate locations
- Those who park in the 25th Avenue Garage may park there as usual but should be aware that there will be major congestion
- VUMC shuttle buses and Vanderbilt vans will also be adjusting their routes
Large backpacks and bags will not be allowed inside Vanderbilt Stadium. Click here to read more about the bag policy.
Below is a list of prohibited items:
- Weapons
- Fireworks
- Alcohol
- Carry-In Items (food, drinks, cans, bottles, coolers, containers of any kind)
- Smoking
- Animals (Only ADA-assist animals are allowed)
- Banners/Flags
- Noisemakers
- Umbrellas
- Professional cameras
- Video cameras
- Laser pointing devices
- iPads/tablets
