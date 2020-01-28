NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Head Middle School on Jo Johnston Avenue dismissed early Tuesday due to a reported HAZMAT situation on the orders of Nashville Fire Department.
Happening Now: We determined that for the safety of all students and staff at Head Middle School we are working with school leadership to dismiss. Parents should go to the Pearl Street side to pick up their children starting now.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 28, 2020
This is a breaking story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
