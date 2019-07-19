Queen's lead guitarist Brian May celebrated his 72nd birthday today, July 19, 2019.
May has been with Queen since its inception in 1970 and has enjoyed world-renowned success with the band, with songs such as "We Will Rock You", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are The Champions" and "Another One Bites The Dust" to name a few.
Aside from music, May has a passion for science and has a PhD in astrophysics.
Queen is currently on its "The Rhapsody" tour with Adam Lambert and the tour will be coming to Bridgestone Arena on August 15.
