TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Forrest Sanders sat down with a family who lost their little boy last week in a tragic accident.
Ridge Williams died after choking on a pacifier.
His mother told Forrest: "he was just a little miracle. He was a little angel that was sent here for such a short time."
Hear more from the family, and how you can help them, tonight on News4 at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.