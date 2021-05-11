NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The family of a woman shot while pregnant is sharing their grief after she died on Tuesday from her injuries.

Her child remains in extremely critical condition.

Metro police said Laquisha Terrell’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Mitchell, shot her at an apartment complex in Antioch last month.

Pregnant woman shot by ex-boyfriend died A pregnant woman shot at an Antioch apartment complex by her ex-boyfriend last month has died, Metro Police said Tuesday.

He is now charged with Terrell’s murder and the attempted murders of the baby and boyfriend.

"He took my firstborn from me. I can't get her back,” Toya Terrell, Laquisha Terrell’s mother said.

The shooting happened at the Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch. At the time, Laquisha was six to seven months pregnant with her second child.

Doctors saved her child with an emergency C-section.

"This really shouldn't be going on. This really should not be going on. She got kids,” Quanisha Terrell, Laquisha Terrell’s aunt said.

News4 wanted to know about the potential warning signs for violence after someone leaves a relationship.

“The potential of an abusive partner coming after the person they've been abusing when they've left the relationship depends on when they perceive that loss of power or control,” Meaghan Bodrie with You Have The Power said.

Bodrie said that loss of power or control could include when someone starts dating another person.

For Laquisha’s family, the focus is now on getting justice.

"It didn't have to go down like this. Whatever happens, he will get what he deserves,” Terrell said.

News4 also learned the condition of Laquisha’s boyfriend who was also shot. He is now recovering at home.

As for the ex-boyfriend, he is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He is expected to have a court hearing on Wednesday morning.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help. You can text the YWCA for help at 615-983-5170, or call their hotline at 800-334-5628. The number for help from the Family Safety Center is 615-880-1100.