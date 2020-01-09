When the phones light up for The Midday 180 show at 104.5 The Zone, executive producer David Reed hopes Joey Brock is waiting.
“I would put Joey in the top five percent of our callers,” Reed said. “You know he's going to go to the front of the line because you know it's going to be a great call.”
Brock is known at the radio station for not only his questions, but his analysis, commenting on everything from waivers to which player is best at catching the ball in the backfield.
He never misses a weekend game and can be relied on to call in with his perspective each Monday.
“He is that insightful, he is that knowledgeable,” Reed said.
One day, the hosts decided to talk about talk not just about sports, but questions that were on their mind.
One of those questions: what do blind people dream about?
The lines lit up, and Brock was on the phone.
“I've been blind going on six years now,” he said.
***
Football has long been Brock’s passion, even since he played defense in high school.
Then came the diagnosis from his doctor: diabetes would rob the Cross Plains man of his sight.
“It sucked,” he said with a laugh. “The doctor, he had optimism, but it didn't work out in my favor.”
To make matters worse, Brock’s ten-year-old son fell in love with football too.
“When I do get to go to his games, I don't get to fully enjoy it,” Brock said.
As his sight began to gradually fade all together, leaving him only with the ability to see bright lights and shapes, his reliance on the radio broadcast of the Titans game took on a new importance.
After a lifetime of playing and watching football, Brock realizes there are ways to watch a game than with sight.
The broadcasts became his lifeline to this passion, as the games began to play out in his head.
“When (the announcers) describe the game, I can see them blocking,” he said. “Y'all see it with your eyes and I see it in my mind as I remember it.”
Brock listens to the game – preferring radio announcers to television for the description – and imagines it in his mind.
His attention to detail is partially what astonished Reed and his staff.
“I was very shocked for the first time to hear that he was visually impaired,” Reed said.
Reed said knowing Joey is listening encourages them to do their best work every day.
“He is out there relying on us to be his eyes for him,” Reed said. “There is a great responsibility that comes along with that.”
Brock said he’ll keep listening and calling in.
“I can see everything. I just see if different than everybody else does,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.