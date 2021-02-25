NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – 60-year-old James Springer was heavily involved in his church, Universal Christian Holiness Church, in East Nashville.
“He exemplified the heart of a true servant. That’s what he did. He was there. He loved the Lord. He loved his wife. He loved his family,” Bishop Fred Settles of Universal Christian Holiness Church said.
Bishop Settles knew Springer for more than 20 years. He was there for special moments like birthdays, and a framed group picture sits in the pastor’s home.
“He was a part of our life. Period. No doubt. Anything I needed, he was there,” Bishop Settles said.
More than a week ago, MNPD said Springer went to a Subway on West Trinity Lane. He was there to buy a sandwich for a family member, but never returned home. His wife reported him missing.
The next day someone walking found Springer dead on West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road, which is around five miles from the Subway.
Metro Police detectives are looking for a car connected with a missing person, who was found dead on Thursday morning.
“I just could not believe it. It was so unbelievable, I’m still processing it. I’m still having problems dealing with it,” Bishop Settles said.
Detectives were looking for Springer’s blue Nissan SUV. A few days ago, they found it burned and almost unrecognizable in North Nashville.
Police are looking to talk with Springer’s stepson, 42-year-old Charles Sykes. They said he was with Springer last week. For the family, the pastor wanted to share a message.
“Hold on because God has got this thing in control no matter what happens,” Bishop Settles said.
