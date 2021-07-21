NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An air quality alert issued for Nashville and several surrounding counties is expected to continue through Thursday as smoke from wildfires in Canada makes its way south.

"I didn’t pay any attention till my daughter told me yeah it’s a haze from the wildfires in Canada.” Doug Wolfgang, visiting from South Dakota said. “And it’s the same thing here you can definitely see it from the edge of town.”

Doctors warn people with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children should limit their time outdoors and not overdo it. The general public will likely not be impacted.

Health experts are also taking this chance to promote ways of reducing air pollution right, suggesting cutting back on drive time by walking to lunch, carpooling, or combining errands. They also recommend skipping the drive-thru and avoiding gas-powered yard equipment.

