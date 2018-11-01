Hazmat crews are responding to a truck crash involving "dangerous material" on Interstate 24 in south Nashville.
The situation is happening in the westbound lanes at Haywood Lane.
The Nashville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
The off-ramps in both directions are currently blocked. TDOT currently estimates the crash will not be cleared until 2:12 p.m.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
Please avoid the I-24 W area near Haywood Lane. Our @NashvilleFD HazMat crews are working a truck crash involving dangerous material.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 1, 2018
