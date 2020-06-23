NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A truck leaking fuel onto the interstate early Monday morning has blocked parts of I-40 West, according to TDOT.
A Hazmat team is currently working to clean up the fuel that TDOT says leaked out of a truck on I-40 westbound just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The spill has currently closed the off-ramp at Second Avenue. News4 is following the situation closely to let you know when the spill is cleared and the closure lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.