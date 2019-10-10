NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Eight people have been transported to the hospital due to a hazmat situation at Lincoln Tech on Gallatin Ave.
Emergency personnel are on scene responding to the situation.
The Nashville Fire Department says the area is concentrated around Gallatin Ave and Strouse Ave. A building has also been evacuated and they are working t contain the spill.
Please avoid the area around Lincoln Tech at Gallatin Avenue and Strouse Avenue. We have multiple units responding to a chemical spill. We have evacuated the building as we work to contain the incident.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 10, 2019
Fire crews are continuing to ventilate the building and medics are on scene evaluating others complaining of respiratory illnesses.
We have given an update about the situation at Lincoln Tech. Right now we continue to ventilate the building and we have transport it at least eight patients. We have medics on scene evaluating others who are complaining of respiratory illnesses. pic.twitter.com/lGsOKKzCpr— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 10, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.