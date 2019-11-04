FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews had the northbound ramp to Exit 68 on I-65 closed for two hours due to a leak.
The chlorine bleach leak was coming from inside a truck pulled over on the I-65 Exit 68 ramp to Cool Springs Blvd.
Crews worked to resolve the leak and conduct cleanup, and TDOT expected the ramp to be closed until Noon.
To navigate your way around the closure, visit the WSMV Traffic page.
