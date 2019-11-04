FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews have the northbound ramp to Exit 68 on I-65 closed due to a leak.
There is a reported hazardous chemical leaking, possibly inside or from a truck, on the I-65 Exit 68 ramp to Cool Springs Blvd.
Crews are working to resolve the leak and conduct cleanup, but TDOT expects the ramp to be closed until Noon.
To navigate your way around the closure, visit the WSMV Traffic page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.