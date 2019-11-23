NASHVILLE (WSMV) - HAZMAT was called to 302 Broadway Saturday night after reports of an ammonia odor inside a business.
While crews investigated the scene, it was found that the business does in fact have ammonia on site, but the odor was caused by bleach in the cleaning drain.
The scene was cleared and no further action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.