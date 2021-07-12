HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Hawkins County Sheriff says there are no persons of interest in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells, after three and a half weeks of searching.

Wells was last seen outside her Hawkins County home on June 15 and became the focus of a statewide Amber Alert the next day.

After an intense, two-week search around her home and the surrounding area, investigators found no sign of the missing girl.

The TBI says the investigation is ongoing as the agency continues to field more and more tips about where she might be.

To submit a tip call 1-800-TBI-FIND.