Haunted houses are a Halloween tradition. What happens to these small businesses in the year of COVID? As they open, owners don't know how many people to expect.
Do you ever get the feeling something is right behind you?
"Yes, I could say that," said Patrick Warner, standing in front of a 20-foot animatronic of a pumpkin monster.
The monster's jagged teeth were covered with a mask.
"That's what Halloween's all about is wearing a mask," Patrick smiled. "I've always loved pranking people and scaring them. It goes through my blood."
For years, he's invited people inside his Devil's Dungeon haunted house to see what's just beyond the dark of the front doors.
Patrick created a lot of what's inside, set up a lot of the surprises. He's even had himself made into a zombie mannequin. He has one of himself, another of his wife.
Patrick will tell you, for his Devil's Dungeon and so many other haunted houses, it's a strange year to be in the scary business.
Gearing up for the season opening Friday night, he said he's been working hard to address the pandemic.
"It's definitely cause for concern," said Patrick. "I feel we have gone above and beyond. We've talked to the health department multiple times. We've had to remove anything you would touch. We have hand sanitizers placed throughout."
Patrick said everyone, staff and guests, will be required to put on a mask and have their temperature checked before they go in. Groups will no longer be combined, and there'll be more spacing between the groups.
Patrick said a lot of the changes mean fewer spaces, so he's telling people to buy tickets ahead of time.
"If we can go above and beyond to make it as safe as possible, hopefully we can have a good haunted house season," he said.
