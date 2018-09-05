The food has to be good if customers line up and wait to go in before the restaurant's even open.
It’s 11 a.m. and she can’t wait, the hot chicken crowd walked in as the doors opened at Hattie B’s on Charlotte Pike.
Across town at the West End Hattie B’s, it has a similar look. Only now the line was there because it was full inside. It’s like this every day.
Jennifer Oathout is on vacation from Texas and hear that Hattie B’s has the best hot chicken.
“So I’m here to try it,” she said and admitted she didn’t know what hot chicken was about. “I know it’s chicken and it’s hot.”
Actually throw in some spices and that pretty much describes it.
“My husband, father and son decided to take me to a place everybody comes to and Hattie B’s is it,” said Jennifer Oathout.
Word of mouth – in this case hot mouths – had led to expansion.
Las Vegas has betting lines, now Hattie B’s lines will be there too following openings in Memphis, Birmingham, AL, and Atlanta.
What’s hot here isn’t just the chicken.
“It’s a staple in Nashville and it seems like Nashville is such a growing city,” said Jeff Oathout, a Hattie B’s regular. “If you put something out there that says Nashville, hot chicken or whatever it is, it’s thriving.”
The Las Vegas restaurant is expected to open in the fall.
