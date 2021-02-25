NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s estimated 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder where you stop breathing in your sleep.
Many are treated by wearing a CPAP machine at night to keep their airways open, but not all people tolerate the machine well.
Now, doctors are raising awareness about an implant treating obstructive sleep apnea they say helps some patients get rid of their CPAP machine.
It’s called the INSPIRE device.
“The Inspire device is an implantable stimulator that helps to keep the airway open at night by gently stimulating the primary nerve to the tongue, that helps to open up the space behind the tongue, as well as the roof of the mouth,” says Dr. David Kent, an otolaryngologist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The device is implanted during an outpatient procedure. The patient turns on the device before going to bed, and turns it off after waking up.
Dr. Kent says the device is only for patients whose tongue is causing the obstruction to the airway. He says patients go through a physical exam and other assessments to determine if the INSPIRE device could work for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.