Hatch Show Prints celebrates 140 years in Nashville
In a time of computers and modern technology, the only web sites you'll find at Hatch Show Print are where the spiders hang out.
When we say they do the things the old-fashioned way, we mean it.
Happy Birthday Hatch, 140 years and still going strong...
It's rare to be born in 1879 and still get a birthday party, but at Hatch Show Prints they put out the cupcakes, set up indoor games, and honored the printing presses from the past.
Ones they still use today, to create a Hatch-style poster at the always busy downtown shop.
"They've seen those posters from all kinds of shows, and then some wander in, 'oh, these are where these posters come from, where the magic happens..."
It was Jim Sherraden who helped keep this place alive, I visited with him in 1991. He was always driven to keep this a working shop, as much as a tourist stop.
"I call this the graveyard of entertainment, because there are so many stars, and would be stars and famous stars who are embossed and engraved to photo plates on that wall, everybody from Roy Acuff to the Rolling Stones on that shelf over there and lots of people in between," said Sherraden in 1991.
Ink, old wood, and a little bit of muscle are still the ingredients used to create what you see.
Still, despite new technology... created the Hatch Way. 140 years of posters, the old, the new and the classics.
