140-year-old Hatch Show Print in Nashville is offering a limited run of the posters they designed for the NFL Draft held in Nashville in 2019.

In 2018 the NFL approached Hatch Show Print to develop these 32 custom team posters for the NFL Draft. Each was 

Due to high demand, Hatch Show Print will make the posters available for online pre-order only, and advise customers that generating these prints will take some time.

Hatch Show Print will run this print production these the same way they create every one of their posters, by hand-placing wood and metal type on 50 to 100-year-old printing presses.

Customers can place their order for the posters of their favorite team at $25.00 each, or a collection of all 32 posters for $650.00.

