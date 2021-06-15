NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're on the lake a lot, there are new laws in place to be aware of that will create harsher penalties for boating under the influence.
On July 1, the TWRA says a new law will align penalties for boating under the influence to those for driving under the influence.
That means an infraction will result in jail time faster.
On July 4, officers will take part in Operation Dry Water, which means more of them will be out on the water enforcing the new law.
