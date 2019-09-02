NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Harry Potter books are no longer on library shelves at Saint Edward School.
Superintendent of Schools Rebecca Hammel said in a letter to parents the books were never part of the school's curriculum and were made available in the school's library for "enrichment reading" only.
The books are widely known for their presentation of magic and witchcraft. Many people in the Catholic Church, even at the higher levels, believe the subject matter of the books may be inappropriate upon consideration of the maturity of the reader.
Fr. Reehil, pastor of the school, decided to remove the books as he determined they were inappropriate for a variety of reasons. Students are still allowed to get the books from other sources and read them at school; the library will just not offer them as part of its selection.
It is important to note the decision regarding the books was taken by one pastor and effects only one school.
The full letter can be found below.
Dear Parents of Saint Edward School,
Over this Labor Day weekend, a story about the removal of Harry Potter books from the Saint Edward School library appeared in the local news media. That story has drawn interest in news media nationally and internationally and has received quite a bit of attention on social media.
In order to keep the school community informed, I offer you the following points. As part of the building’s reconfiguration this summer, a local Library Science professional was asked to assist with the organization and purging of the library material to be moved into the new space. She recommended the removal of some books for age-appropriateness and several other materials due to poor circulation.
During this process and out of an abundance of caution, Fr. Reehil, acting in his role as pastor, discerned that the Harry Potter series was not appropriate for the library for a variety of reasons and chose not to include them in the new space.
The books have never been part of the curriculum and were only made available in the school library for enrichment reading. Students who obtain the books from other sources are still able to read the books at school; the school library will simply not offer them as part of its selection.
Over the years this series has received attention over its presentation of magic and witchcraft. While the Catholic Church has expressed no formal position on the books and related movies, many voices in the Church, even at higher levels, have expressed that the subject matter may be appropriate when due consideration is given to the maturity of the reader. We leave these decisions to you as your children’s primary educator.
A few of you have expressed concern for disruptions to the school day tomorrow. Please know our standard protocols will be in place: the security team will be present as usual and access to the building will be restricted through the bell/response entry system. In the absence of Dr. Wharton, I will be present. Plans are in place to manage any media presence or guests to the campus. Neither will have access to speak to or record students at St. Edward School. Dr. Wharton will return on Wednesday.
We regret that this decision, though made out of concern for the well-being of our students, has yielded a response that has brought undesired attention to the school. My office, the Diocese of Nashville, and the school administrators remain committed to moving the school forward in its new structure.
Thank you,
Rebecca Hammel Superintendent of Schools
