NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Soccer fields at Bellevue Park are flooded from water overflowing from the Harpeth River. Not far, Harpeth Valley golf course is clearing out its equipment.
The Harpeth Valley golf course has been essentially wiped out by floodwaters twice – once in 2010, and last year. They've built back both times.
This year they're staying one step ahead of the Harpeth River. Almost a year ago today, heavy rain caused unease at Harpeth Valley golf course.
“We lost the building, we lost basically everything,” Harpeth Valley golf courses business manager Charlie Smoot said. “All the buildings, all the equipment, golf carts, tractors.”
The March 2021 flood wiped out Charlie Smoot's family business. It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild.
“Just simply can’t afford emotionally and what have you to take a chance on having to go through all of that again,” Smoot said.
This time, they're prepared.
“I was here watching the [water] levels,” he said. “I came in here last night and moved fertilizer and seed.”
And they’ll be back.
“We’re gonna weather this one and carry on,” Smoot said. “We love it. We love the community; we love being here and this is our life.
Smoot said at 17 feet, this river will flood. And at 18, it hits their pro shop - which they had moved out of the parking lot Wednesday. He said more weatherproof changes are coming so they can stay in this community it will have them.
